Missing Teen Found Safe
Update: Audrey Lukes was found safe and well near Duluth on Thursday and is returning to the Montgomery area. Chief Lee Sjolander thanked all those who chipped in and helped after his letter was posted...
Update: Audrey Lukes was found safe and well near Duluth on Thursday and is returning to the Montgomery area. Chief Lee Sjolander thanked all those who chipped in and helped after his letter was posted...
If I-35 south of Owatonna is part of your daily commute, or travel plans this spring and summer, be prepared to deal with construction.
This morning I was at the Steele County Corn and Soybean Growers annual meeting in Owatonna. There was a short business meeting and reports from our regional representatives from the Minnesota Corn Growers and Minnesota Soybean Growers associations...
Summer is long, and if you're looking for a fun activity to fill some of your child's summer break, the Kids Bowl Free program might be exactly what you've been hoping for.
Thomas Rhett and his wife, Lauren, went for a checkup on their growing baby on Thursday morning (March 23), and the doctor confirmed that they're indeed having a girl.
Thomas Rhett and his wife, Lauren, went for a checkup on their growing baby on Thursday morning (March 23), and the doctor confirmed that they're indeed having a girl.
Update: Audrey Lukes was found safe and well near Duluth on Thursday and is returning to the Montgomery area. Chief Lee Sjolander thanked all those who chipped in and helped after his letter was posted...
Brett Eldredge shares the story behind his single "Somethin' I'm Good At."
Martina McBride, along with her charitable initiative Team Music Is Love, recently carried out an extra special day for some New York City mothers and mothers-to-be.
If I-35 south of Owatonna is part of your daily commute, or travel plans this spring and summer, be prepared to deal with construction.
Summer is long, and if you're looking for a fun activity to fill some of your child's summer break, the Kids Bowl Free program might be exactly what you've been hoping for.
This morning I was at the Steele County Corn and Soybean Growers annual meeting in Owatonna. There was a short business meeting and reports from our regional representatives from the Minnesota Corn Growers and Minnesota Soybean Growers associations...
It was a long road to Heart Break for Lady Antebellum. The group's first new album in three new years came after a few starts and stops and a trip out west.
Is it time for the encore to go away? Or are they still an important part of the concert experience? The Boot and Taste of Country debate.