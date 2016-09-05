Contact Us
Kenyon Police Station Building

Missing Teen Found Safe

Update: Audrey Lukes was found safe and well near Duluth on Thursday and is returning to the Montgomery area. Chief Lee Sjolander thanked all those who chipped in and helped after his letter was posted...

Road construction sign.

I-35 Bridge Work Starts April 3

If I-35 south of Owatonna is part of your daily commute, or travel plans this spring and summer, be prepared to deal with construction.

BUFFER STRIP

Lottery Money for Buffer Strips?

This morning I was at the Steele County Corn and Soybean Growers annual meeting in Owatonna. There was a short business meeting and reports from our regional representatives from the Minnesota Corn Growers and Minnesota Soybean Growers associations...

178407044

Kids Can Bowl Free

Summer is long, and if you're looking for a fun activity to fill some of your child's summer break, the Kids Bowl Free program might be exactly what you've been hoping for.

Thomas Rhett Wife Lauren Akins

It’s a Girl!

Thomas Rhett and his wife, Lauren, went for a checkup on their growing baby on Thursday morning (March 23), and the doctor confirmed that they're indeed having a girl.

